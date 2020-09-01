First Baptist Church May (May, TX) – Full Time Pastor

|18955 Cunningham St, May, TX 76857
|May FBC is prayerfully looking for a full time, Spirit-filled pastor and preacher, with leadership and administrative skills. We seek someone capable of leading us in our mission to be led by the Holy Spirit to communicate the Good News of salvation through faith in Jesus Christ with as many people as possible in our church, community, and throughout the world, as well as to help our members grow in spiritual maturity and fellowship with God and each other.
|https://www.mayfbc.org/
|Applicants should be licensed and ordained into the Southern Baptist ministry.
How to Apply
Earla Pallette
Call: (254)259-2155